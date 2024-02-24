 Literature fiesta marks Day 2 of Chitkara Lit Fest - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Literature fiesta marks Day 2 of Chitkara Lit Fest

Literature fiesta marks Day 2 of Chitkara Lit Fest

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 24, 2024 11:12 AM IST

Author Ankur Warikoo discussed the importance of reinventing oneself amid the changing landscape, emphasising the role of digitalisation, social media and evolving technologies in shaping modern narratives

The second day of the three-day Chitkara Lit Fest witnessed a tapestry of literary discussions and cultural exchanges where renowned speaker, innovative entrepreneur, and the author behind the acclaimed “Do Epic Shit,” Ankur Warikoo, marked his presence.

The fest featured notable personalities such as Zac O’Yeah, known for his contributions to literature and cultural commentary, and Mahek Mirza Prabhu and Rochelle Potkar, distinguished for their storytelling styles. Lady Kishwar Desai, a stalwart in the realm of literature and history preservation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The fest featured notable personalities such as Zac O’Yeah, known for his contributions to literature and cultural commentary, and Mahek Mirza Prabhu and Rochelle Potkar, distinguished for their storytelling styles. Lady Kishwar Desai, a stalwart in the realm of literature and history preservation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

He discussed the importance of reinventing oneself amid the changing landscape, emphasising the role of digitalisation, social media and evolving technologies in shaping modern narratives.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Warikoo also highlighted the importance of storytelling and literature.

Additionally, the fest featured notable personalities such as Zac O’Yeah, known for his contributions to literature and cultural commentary, and Mahek Mirza Prabhu and Rochelle Potkar, distinguished for their storytelling styles. Lady Kishwar Desai, a stalwart in the realm of literature and history preservation.

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara said, “The events of the third and last day of Chitkara Lit Fest 2024 will be held at Chitkara International School, Sector 25, Chandigarh, featuring filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, renowned for his storytelling and thought-provoking speeches, Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi and experts on Indian mythology writer Akshat Gupta.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On