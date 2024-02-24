Literature fiesta marks Day 2 of Chitkara Lit Fest

The second day of the three-day Chitkara Lit Fest witnessed a tapestry of literary discussions and cultural exchanges where renowned speaker, innovative entrepreneur, and the author behind the acclaimed “Do Epic Shit,” Ankur Warikoo, marked his presence. The fest featured notable personalities such as Zac O’Yeah, known for his contributions to literature and cultural commentary, and Mahek Mirza Prabhu and Rochelle Potkar, distinguished for their storytelling styles. Lady Kishwar Desai, a stalwart in the realm of literature and history preservation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

He discussed the importance of reinventing oneself amid the changing landscape, emphasising the role of digitalisation, social media and evolving technologies in shaping modern narratives.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Warikoo also highlighted the importance of storytelling and literature.

Additionally, the fest featured notable personalities such as Zac O’Yeah, known for his contributions to literature and cultural commentary, and Mahek Mirza Prabhu and Rochelle Potkar, distinguished for their storytelling styles. Lady Kishwar Desai, a stalwart in the realm of literature and history preservation.

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara said, “The events of the third and last day of Chitkara Lit Fest 2024 will be held at Chitkara International School, Sector 25, Chandigarh, featuring filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, renowned for his storytelling and thought-provoking speeches, Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi and experts on Indian mythology writer Akshat Gupta.”