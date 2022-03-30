Littered dead leaves have Panchkula residents complaining
While cleanliness workers can often be spotted picking heaps of dead leaves littered across the streets in Chandigarh, the same cannot be said about Panchkula.
City residents find themselves at the short end of the stick, as heaps of these dead leaves have become much more than just an eyesore for them.
SK Bhardwaj, a senior citizen, recalls having his stick getting stuck in a drain covered by the leaves that keep lying around streetside for days. He narrowly escaped falling by the wayside himself, “I was lucky as that day I carried my stick. Else, I would have fallen and suffered injuries.”
With heaps piling, one can also often spot them being put on fire, which in turn contributes to pollution.
Speaking on the issue, citizens’ welfare association president SK Nayar said, “The problem can be seen across the sectors every year. We agree that the problem is natural, but this does not mean that the municipal corporation (MC) cannot get it cleaned.”
Sector 12 resident welfare association member Lily Bawa, meanwhile, said, “No one has come to clean the roads and parks. I complained to the superintendent so he sent a trolley to pick up the litter, but that was not sufficient. Cleanliness has certainly become a major issue.”
When asked to comment, MC commissioner Dharamvir said: “We are taking required measures and will be sending the teams across the sectors.”
