Live webcasting of 614 polling booths on June 1, says DC

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 01, 2024 08:12 AM IST

DC laid special emphasis to ensure that the entire polling process is carried out in an orderly manner. SSP laid stress on proper security at critical polling stations with secured campus walls.

In the wake of Lok Sabha elections scheduled on June 1, deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Vinay Pratap Singh and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur along with sub divisional magistrate (SDM) on Sunday jointly visited the critical polling stations in Dhanas village.

DC informed that few polling stations have been identified as critical and vulnerable in Chandigarh and senior officers would keep watch on such polling stations (HT photo)

The visit was carried out to review the poll preparedness and check the facilities at polling stations as per the instructions of Election Commission of India.

DC informed that few polling stations have been identified as critical and vulnerable in Chandigarh and senior officers would keep watch on such polling stations.

DC informed that live webcasting would be done from all 614 polling stations on the date of poll. Micro-observers would also be deployed at selected stations to keep watch on suspicious activity. Preventive action under CrPC is being carried out by Chandigarh Police against identified criminals and miscreants on mission mode to ensure free and fair elections.

DC urged city voters to come out on June 1 at their polling stations. For any information regarding vote and polling station, the residents could call on toll free number-1950.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Live webcasting of 614 polling booths on June 1, says DC
