Liver, heart the most shared organs for transplant by PGIMER

The heart, trailing only the liver, is the most shared organ by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) with other hospitals.

As per the data shared by PGIMER, 30 livers, 20 hearts, six kidneys and three lungs have been shared with other hospitals. The information was shared by the PGIMER during a press conference organised by the department of surgical gastroenterology.

The department began carrying out liver transplants in July 2021 and completed a year with eight cadaveric liver transplants. The department is now planning to start live donor transplants.

The institute started organ transplantation in 1963 with cornea being the transplant part of the human body to be transplanted. Till date, a total of 6,375 corneal transplants have taken place.

A decade later, in 1973, the hospital started live kidney transplants and in 1996, the first cadaveric transplant was carried out. The institute has also retrieved a total 4,475 kidneys, of which 3,970 were live transplants and 499 cadaveric.

A liver transplant was first carried out at the hospital in 2011. The number has since risen to 95, of which 65 are cadaveric, one live transplant and 30 have been shared with other hospitals.

The hospital started heart, pancreas and lung transplants in 2013, 2014 and 2017 respectively. All the three aforementioned transplants have been cadaveric, with a total of 27 hearts being retrieved. Of these, 20 were shared with other hospitals and only seven were transplanted here.

As many as 35 pancreas transplants took place and four lungs were retrieved, but only one lung transplant took place at PGIMER. The rest were shared with other hospitals.

Vedant