Liver, heart the most shared organs for transplant by PGIMER
The heart, trailing only the liver, is the most shared organ by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) with other hospitals.
As per the data shared by PGIMER, 30 livers, 20 hearts, six kidneys and three lungs have been shared with other hospitals. The information was shared by the PGIMER during a press conference organised by the department of surgical gastroenterology.
The department began carrying out liver transplants in July 2021 and completed a year with eight cadaveric liver transplants. The department is now planning to start live donor transplants.
The institute started organ transplantation in 1963 with cornea being the transplant part of the human body to be transplanted. Till date, a total of 6,375 corneal transplants have taken place.
A decade later, in 1973, the hospital started live kidney transplants and in 1996, the first cadaveric transplant was carried out. The institute has also retrieved a total 4,475 kidneys, of which 3,970 were live transplants and 499 cadaveric.
A liver transplant was first carried out at the hospital in 2011. The number has since risen to 95, of which 65 are cadaveric, one live transplant and 30 have been shared with other hospitals.
The hospital started heart, pancreas and lung transplants in 2013, 2014 and 2017 respectively. All the three aforementioned transplants have been cadaveric, with a total of 27 hearts being retrieved. Of these, 20 were shared with other hospitals and only seven were transplanted here.
As many as 35 pancreas transplants took place and four lungs were retrieved, but only one lung transplant took place at PGIMER. The rest were shared with other hospitals.
Vedant
Chandigarh Housing Board razes four illegal structures in Sector 45
The Chandigarh Housing Board on Friday demolished fresh unauthorised constructions and encroachment on public land in four dwelling units at Sector 45. The body is computing the cost of demolitions, which will be recovered from the allottees. “All the allottees who have been issued Challans/demolition notices against the fresh constructions are requested to remove these violations immediately to avoid demolition by the Chandigarh Housing Board,” he added.
141 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
Tricity's daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain over 100 for the fourth straight day, as 141 people were found positive on Friday, though slightly lower than 151 the day before. Mohali saw its daily cases dipping from 54 to 46 and Panchkula, too, reported a drop in infections – from 42 to 32. But in Chandigarh, the tally rose from 55 to 63.
Another life lost in tree collapse, will Chandigarh admn finally learn a lesson?
The UT administration's role in tree preservation and removal of dead and unhealthy trees has once again come under the scanner after a heritage tree claimed a precious life on Friday. In August, 2018, a 35-year-old man was killed and his younger brother was injured after a tree fell on them while they were riding a motorcycle in Sector 10. A 45-year-old resident of Raipur Kalan was killed in a similar accident in February 2021.
Haryana: Home minister Anil Vij redresses public complaints
Haryana home minister Anil Vij asked officials of the agriculture and farmers' welfare department to take action against a crop insurance company for providing less compensation to a farmer Wazir Singh for his damaged crop than the amount estimated by the agriculture officials. Mahabir Singh, deputy director Agriculture, Rohtak, told the minister that a zero FIR has been registered against the company.
Ludhiana | 25-year-old man falls off train in bid to foil phone snatching
A 25-year-old youth suffered multiple injuries after Jitender fell off a moving passenger train in the outer area of Ludhiana station, in a bid to nab a miscreant who snatched his mobile phone while on train on Friday. The victim, identified as a native of Bihar, Jitender Kumar, was travelling from Bihar to Phagwara in Katihar-Amritsar Express train when the incident occurred.
