Loan app racket: Chandigarh police claim money transferred to ‘political party’

The investigations into an ongoing instant loan cum-extortion racket revealed how the accused opened shell companies, used mule accounts, ‘political party’ and trusts for money laundering.

The cybercrime team of the Chandigarh police is probing the role of one such ‘political party’, Bhartiya Rajnitik Vikalp Party, after money was transferred by the accused to the account of this party.

“We have issued notice to the president of the Bhartiya Rajnitik Vikalp Party to join investigations,” superintendent of police (cyber) Ketan Bansal said on Tuesday.

Officers privy to investigations said that the Bhartiya Rajnitik Vikalp Party on social media claims to be registered under the rules framed by the Election Commission.

The investigators said they have shared only contact details on social media.

The investigations led the team of the cybercrime police station to an address in Indirapuram but the premises did not exist.

“The money trail led us to bank accounts of the Bhartiya Rajnitik Vikalp Party. We have written to the Election Commission to get details of the party,” said Bansal.

The racket was busted in September with the arrest of Chinese national Wan Chengua, 34, and 20 others who had been blackmailing people who installed their instant loan apps. The investigations so far have found 1,578 linkages across the country, including 89 FIRs. Through app installation, they would get access to the victims’ private media on their mobile phones and extort money. The further probe led to the identification of another Chinese national, Jeffery Jhu, who oversaw the transfer of ₹100 crore through hawala channels since 2020 after leaving India. So far, the police have arrested 29 persons in this case. Two separate cases under Sections 384, 468, 471, 420, 509, and 120-B of the IPC were registered at the police station Cyber Crime, Chandigarh.

3 more held for transferring money to China through hawala

The cybercrime team of Chandigarh police arrested three more persons in the instant loan-cum extortion scam. Those arrested are Madhukar Dubey (38) of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Rajesh Mathur (40) of Vaishali, Ghaziabad, and C Chinnasamy Sellappan of Tamil Nadu. These accused are involved in transferring money through hawala.

Money sent to China through telegraphic transfer, cryptocurrency

Three more persons have been identified who transferred money to China through telegraphic transfer and cryptocurrency.

“Ayush Agarwal and Daksh Partap Singh from Agra are involved in hawala transactions worth ₹100 crore. Their non-bailable arrest warrants have been obtained from the court and police teams are making raids to arrest them,” said Bansal.

He added, “We have identified Raj Vaishnav from Rajasthan, who is managing the main accounts which are involved in hawala transactions and money laundering, and ₹10 crore was transferred through him on a daily basis. His arrest warrants have been obtained.”

