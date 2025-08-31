Local guide was among two infiltrators killed in Gurez

The two infiltrators killed on the Line of Control in Gurez have been identified as a local guide and a foreign terrorist whose attempt to sneak into Bandipora was averted after army and police launched a joint operation in forests of Gurez on Thursday. The two infiltrators killed on the Line of Control in Gurez have been identified as a local guide and a foreign terrorist whose attempt to sneak into Bandipora was averted after army and police launched a joint operation in forests of Gurez on Thursday. (HT File)

One of the infiltrators has now been identified as Bagu Khan, who was in his 60s, and is a known guide who has been helping terrorists to sneak into the Valley especially via Gurez.

The officials termed killing of Khan a big success as he was one of the prominent guides of the area who had gone to Pakistan in early 90s and was briefly associated with Hizbul Mujahideen in his initial days. Officials said that he had sneaked into the Valley many times and currently was based in Pakistan. He was killed along with a Pakistani terrorist on Thursday after they tried to infiltrate into Gurez through rugged forests.

“The killing of Khan is a big setback to terrorists as he was working with multiple terror groups and had full knowledge of Gurez and Bandipora forests and was an expert guide of the area. Efforts are on to identify another killed terrorist who is a Pakistani national,” the official said.

Gurez, which lies close to the Line of Control (LoC), has long been a traditional infiltration route for militants attempting to enter the Kashmir Valley from across the border. Despite heavy deployment and surveillance, several infiltration attempts have been made in the past, many of which have been successfully foiled by security forces. Though the operation has ended by the army’s search and patrol teams are still in the area trying to ascertain the group compromised two terrorists only.

On Thursday, the army had confirmed that the operation was launched based on specific intelligence provided by the JKP about a possible infiltration attempt in the Gurez sector.

“A joint operation by the army and JKP resulted in the neutralisation of two terrorists who were attempting to infiltrate from across the LoC,” a defence spokesperson had said.