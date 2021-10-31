Local tennis academy gets seasoned coach; to come up at Chandigarh Club

After coming up with their hockey and football academies in the region, RoundGlass Sports will roll out its tennis academy with seasoned coach Aditya Sachdeva at the helm as technical director.

The academy will come up at Chandigarh Club and will be operational by year-end.

A reputed coach with more than 20 years of top-level experience, Aditya has coached and developed 25 national champions. Ten of his students have represented India in the prestigious Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup (former Federation Cup) competitions; Yuki Bhambri (Best ATP ranking #83), Karman Thandi (Best WTA ranking #196), Divij Sharan, and Vijayant Malik are some of Sachdeva’s students.

Gurpreet Singh, founder, RoundGlass, said: “In addition to football and hockey, we are happy to add tennis to our portfolio with the launch of RoundGlass Tennis Academy. We want to transform tennis in India by offering best-in-class training and giving children the opportunity to explore their potential in the sport.”

Aditya said about the launch of the academy: “At RoundGlass Tennis Academy, we aim to develop world-class players and create role models for the next generation. With our proprietary systems, processes and focus on holistic wellbeing, we aspire to be one of Asia’s premier training academies by 2025.”

The academy will offer 100% scholarship to a maximum of 20 young players based on its proprietary screening process and selection trials. To complement the tennis academy, RoundGlass Sports plans to open several development centres and grassroots centres across Punjab as part of its overall vision to redefine tennis coaching.