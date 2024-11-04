Locals hit out at Ludhiana MC over ‘unmarked’ speed breakers

The municipal corporation (MC) drew the ire of locals over the ‘unmarked and unpainted speed breakers’ that pose safety risks. An unmarked speed braker on Rani Jhansi Road near Ghumar Mandi in Ludhiana on Monday. (Hindustan Times)

Road safety experts said the construction of such breakers continues despite multiple notices issued by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Commuters said such speed breakers can be seen in the areas of Civil Lines, Dugri, Model Town and Rakh Bagh road near the Guru Nanak Stadium.

According to the norms of Indian Road Congress (IRC), a standard speed breaker must be 0.1 m high and 3.7 m wide.

National Road Safety Council member Kamaljeet Singh Soi said IRC mandates that these speed bumps must be painted in black and white so that commuters can spot them from afar.

He added that there should be sign boards and yellow stripes on either side of the bump.

He said speed bumps should only be constructed in the lanes where chances of road crashes are high. He alleged these measures are not being adhered to in the city.

Shimlapuri resident Komalpreet Sohanpal highlighted the risk posed by these speed breakers on the Dugri lane leading to Model Town.

She said as the winter approached, these bumps get increasingly difficult to spot, increasing the chances of accidents.

In April 2021, the Punjab and Haryana HC had issued a notice to the top brass of the administration, directing to remove the speed breakers violating IRC guidelines.