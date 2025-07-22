Locals stage protest, demand possession of promised plots

The beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi Awas Yojana held a protest in Sonepat on Monday demanding possession of 100 sq yard plots which were allotted to them by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a programme last year. The beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi Awas Yojana held a protest in Sonepat on Monday demanding possession of 100 sq yard plots which were allotted to them by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a programme last year.

The residents of Garhi Bala said that plots were allotted to 116 persons from below poverty line category and they even got the registry documents on June 7, 2024 but the officials are not giving them possession of plots.

“The villagers had been running from pillar to post to get possession of plots. If the government does not want to give them possession, why were registry documents handed over by the CM. If we are not given possession in the next five days, we will take a strong decision,” said villagers outside the Sonepat deputy commissioner’s office.