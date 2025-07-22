Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Locals stage protest, demand possession of promised plots

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 07:06 am IST

The residents of Garhi Bala said that plots were allotted to 116 persons from below poverty line category and they even got the registry documents on June 7, 2024 but the officials are not giving them possession of plots.

The beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi Awas Yojana held a protest in Sonepat on Monday demanding possession of 100 sq yard plots which were allotted to them by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a programme last year.

The beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi Awas Yojana held a protest in Sonepat on Monday demanding possession of 100 sq yard plots which were allotted to them by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a programme last year.
The beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi Awas Yojana held a protest in Sonepat on Monday demanding possession of 100 sq yard plots which were allotted to them by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a programme last year.

The residents of Garhi Bala said that plots were allotted to 116 persons from below poverty line category and they even got the registry documents on June 7, 2024 but the officials are not giving them possession of plots.

“The villagers had been running from pillar to post to get possession of plots. If the government does not want to give them possession, why were registry documents handed over by the CM. If we are not given possession in the next five days, we will take a strong decision,” said villagers outside the Sonepat deputy commissioner’s office.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Locals stage protest, demand possession of promised plots
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On