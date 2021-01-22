Lockdown: No rent for shopkeepers of ISBTs in Chandigarh
In a major relief to shopkeepers and licensees of the ISBTs in Sectors 17 and 43, and Punjab Civil Secretariat canteens, the UT administration has decided to waive off their monthly rental for the lockdown period.
Confirming the development, Mandip Singh Brar, secretary, UT Transport, said, “The UT administrator has approved the relief for shopkeepers. The decision has been taken in the wake of the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.”
The monthly rent of all shops, parking sites of Chandigarh Transport Union (CTU) at the ISBTs and depots including shops 1 to 9 at Punjab civil secretariat, have been waived from March 22, 2020 to September 15, 2020.
The monthly rent has been reduced to 35% during the period September 16, 2020 to December 31, 2020. The annual increase in the rent of all shops and premises has been reduced from 10% to 5% with effect from April 1, 2020. The entire rent will be applicable for the period January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021.
The penalty on delayed deposit of rent at the rate of 30% per month on outstanding amount has been cut to 2% per month. The cut has been done for the period, April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
