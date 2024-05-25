 Lok Sabha election: Haryana records 31% voter turnout till 12.56 pm - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Lok Sabha election: Haryana records 31% voter turnout till 12.56 pm

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 25, 2024 01:03 PM IST

In Sonepat’s Sersa Jati village, a 51-year-old clerk, identified as Virender, died of heart attack during election duty. He hailed from Gangana village in the district and was posted at Pugthala government school.

Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 31% till 12.56 pm on Saturday as polling got underway for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

A woman shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Gurugram on Saturday. (PTI)
A woman shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Gurugram on Saturday. (PTI)

Voting is also underway for the bypoll to Karnal assembly seat where chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is in the fray. The bypoll was necessitated by his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation.

In Rohtak, booth workers of the Congress party complained that BJP leader and former minister Manish Grover gained unauthorised entry to booth number 118 near ITI in Rohtak city and tried to intimidate voters. A complaint in this regard has been submitted to the returning officer concerned.

Apart from this, no other untoward incident was reported from any place in the state, with election commission officials stating that polling has been by and large peaceful.

There are 2,00,76,768 (two crore) registered voters, including 94,23,956 (94 lakh) women and 467 people from the transgender community, chief electoral officer Anurag Agarwal earlier said.

According to Election Commission data, the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency recorded the highest turnout during the first two hours after polling began at 7 am at 10.26 per cent while Faridabad registered the lowest at 5.46 per cent. Ambala recorded a turnout of 6.92 per cent, Gurugram 6.20 per cent, Hisar 7.44 per cent, Karnal 9.29 per cent, Kurukshetra 9.92 per cent, Rohtak 10.22 per cent, Sirsa 9.81 per cent and Sonipat 9.33 per cent.

In 2019, the BJP had swept Haryana, winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats.

A total of 223 candidates, including Khattar, two Union ministers and Congress stalwart Kumari Selja, are in the Lok Sabha elections fray in Haryana. These include 207 men and 16 women.

Voting will continue till 6 pm.

