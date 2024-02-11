Lok Sabha polls 2024: Bansal, Lucky, Pali, among six applicants to slug it out for Congress ticket from Chandigarh

As the race for Lok Sabha tickets heats up, six INC leaders had expressed their intent to contest elections from Chandigarh before the applications closed on Saturday. The Congress Pradesh Election Committee will scrutinise applications on February 13, 2024. (HT File)

The six candidates vying for the party ticket are four-time MP and former Union minister Pawan Bansal, 76; Chandigarh Congress president Harmohinder Singh Lucky, 50; former mayor Ravinder Pal Singh (Pali), 56; Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana, 35; former Youth Congress president Harmail Kesri, 45; and former Chandigarh Congress secretary Satish Kumar, 47.

In case Bansal gets the ticket, he would be running for the Lok Sabha election from Chandigarh for the ninth consecutive time since 1991. While he won four times, he lost to BJP’s Satya Pal Jain twice in the 90s and to the saffron party’s Kirron Kher in the last two elections (2014 and 2019). A close confidant of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Bansal handled several ministries, including parliamentary affairs and railways, during the 10-year United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule. Bansal says, “Since the party high command had sought applications, I have applied for it (the ticket). Now, people have started comparing the development during my terms with that under the BJP over the last 10 years.”

Lucky, who also applied for the ticket, says, “I have been associated with the party for the past three decades and have successfully taken on the ruling BJP through various protests. Thus, I am hopeful that the party will consider my candidature,” he said.

Ravinder Pal Singh, who is also the former chairman Punjab Agri Export Corporation, says, “I have been associated with the Congress party since 1990 and have held different positions. If given a chance, we will serve Chandigarh better. Being a former mayor, I know the issues of the city.”

The Congress Pradesh Election Committee will scrutinise applications on February 13, 2024, and on the same day, the Pradesh Election Committee chaired by Bhakt Charan Das, former Union minister and chairperson of the Screening Committee of the All India Congress Committee for Chandigarh, will meet at the party office to consider the candidature of all eligible applicants. The committee will send its recommendations to the Congress high command, which will take the final call.