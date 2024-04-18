Lok Sabha polls a fight to save democracy, says Chandigarh candidate Manish Tewari

Congress candidate from Chandigarh constituency Manish Tewari on Wednesday said the current elections were a fight to save the country’s democracy and to get justice for the common man. Tewari kick-started his campaign from the densely populated Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran, where he addressed a gathering, before moving on to Maloya. (HT File Photo)

Tewari kick-started his campaign from the densely populated Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran, where he addressed a gathering, before moving on to Maloya. Next, he also addressed a meeting of representative of rural areas.

At a meeting with district president Surjit Dhillon in Manimajra, he discussed the issues of broken roads, lack of basic amenities like parks and parking spaces, and also absence of medical facilities, promising to provide these facilities if voted to power.

Addressing a series of functions organised to mark Ram Navami celebrations and a meeting of representatives of different villages organised at the party head office in Chandigarh, Tewari said the common man in the country was suffering the most because of the widespread unemployment and back-breaking price rise.

He pointed out that for a common man, it was difficult to make both ends meet: “While the incomes are dwindling, the prices of all essential commodities are increasing.”

Tewari said the Congress during UPA rule had introduced several people-friendly schemes like the Food Security Act, MGNREGA and the direct transfer of subsidies to individual beneficiaries.

The current regime, he alleged, only made hollow promises, without doing anything on the ground. He said 10 years of the BJP rule had pushed crores of people below the poverty line.

15 more resign

Meanwhile, as many as 15 designated members of the Chandigarh Congress submitted their resignations to national president Mallikarjun Kharge, demanding the removal of city Congress president HS Lucky from his post over his alleged disrespect to four-time MP Pawan Bansal on Instagram.