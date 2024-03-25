 Lok Sabha polls: Kangana, Rajeev are BJP faces from Mandi, Kangra - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha polls: Kangana, Rajeev are BJP faces from Mandi, Kangra

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Mar 25, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Earlier, sitting MPs Anurag Thakur and Suresh Kashyap were named as the candidates from Hamirpur and Shimla respectively

BJP has announced state vice-president Rajeev Bhardwaj and actress Kangana Ranaut as the candidates from Himachal’s Kangra and Mandi parliamentary constituencies respectively.

Rajeev Bhardwaj
Rajeev Bhardwaj

Rajeev Bhardwaj is former chairman of the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCC Bank).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Earlier, sitting MPs Anurag Thakur and Suresh Kashyap were named as the candidates from Hamirpur and Shimla respectively.

Kangana Ranaut was born on March 23, 1987, in Sarkaghat Mandi. She is a Bollywood actor. Kangana had recently participated as a keynote speaker in the social dialogue programme of Bilaspur and addressed the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Bhardwaj is the current state vice-president of BJP and has been associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party for a long time. Rajiv Bhardwaj has also been the president of Kangra Cooperative Bank in the previous government. He was born on February 9, 1963, in Thame. He is originally from Kangra. He works as a personal physician.

There are four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh--Shimla, Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra. The Congress has not announced its candidates so far.

The state will go to polls on June 1, on the day when bypolls for the six seats will also be held in the hill state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Lok Sabha polls: Kangana, Rajeev are BJP faces from Mandi, Kangra
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On