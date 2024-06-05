Lok Sabha polls: Nailbiter in Chandigarh leaves halwais on the edge

The Lok Sabha election is a major event for the halwais of the city, with large orders of laddoos usually placed in advance before the counting day. But this year, due to the razor-thin margins and uncertainties till late evening on Tuesday, the halwais reported that the sales of laddoo were a damp squib this election. The Congress office in Sector 35 remained deserted during the day. After the result was announced, supporters started gathering here to welcome Manish Tewari after his win. (HT File)

The proprietor of Sindhi Sweets, Neeraj Bajaj, said, “The Lok Sabha result is one of the biggest events for us and we usually have to start preparing big orders in advance, but this time we did not receive any big orders, and other sweet shop owners also reported the same. The exit polls were divided on who would win and even on the counting day the winning margins remained so thin in between the rounds of counting that nobody even thought of getting laddoos.” Bajaj added if he gets any big orders he would be able to wrap up all within a couple of hours.

Proprietor of Uttam Sweets, Balwinder Singh, said, “Even after the result was announced, due to the uncertainty that followed in the evening, the supporters were busy supporting their candidate and didn’t come to purchase laddoos. We are not bothered though, if not on Tuesday surely on Wednesday they will come to us.”

At the BJP city headquarters, Kamalam, in Sector 33, officials confirmed that they had not made any preparations for celebrations in the morning as they weren’t sure who would win. There was optimism here when the counting started but the mood turned somber as the day proceeded, and the counting results were displayed on a projector for the “karyakartas”. They were seen discussing the Uttar Pradesh results the most and petering out by the afternoon.

The Congress office in Sector 35 remained deserted during the day. After the result was announced, supporters started gathering here to welcome Manish Tewari after his win. However, when news reached them that there was a problem and the BJP candidates were asking for recounting, they all went to the counting centre in Sector 26, leaving only a few supporters behind.