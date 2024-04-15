Lok Sabha polls: RWAs to help drive voter turnout in Chandigarh

In an effort to boost participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Chandigarh election department, for the first time, has collaborated with the resident welfare associations (RWAs) to improve the voting turnout from last elections. Chandigarh is set to elect its next Member of Parliament (MP), in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, on June 1 this year. (HT file photo)

In 2019, Chandigarh had recorded a polling turnout of 70.61%, which was higher than the national average but lower than the city’s own turnout in 2014, when polling percentage was 73.71%.

As a part of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, the election department held a meeting under the chairmanship of chief electoral officer Vijay N Zade, where he said the collaboration with RWAs was aimed at fostering a culture of voter awareness, empowering residents with knowledge about the electoral process, the significance of voting and the role of each individual as an informed voter.

“Though the voting percentage in Chandigarh was more than the national average last time, we aim to make every effort to ensure that voters show up on June 1. Considering the heatwave, facilities like drinking water, first-aid kits, chairs in the waiting room, etc., will be provided at polling booths. Several awareness sessions are being organised for voters. We request RWAs to motivate residents to verify their votes and get new voters registered. The election officers will visit their area’s RWAs to attend voter awareness programmes to motivate all residents to come forward and vote,” said Zade.

To increase the polling turnout, the election department will arrange a free pick-and-drop facility for senior citizens and differently abled voters. Buses and e-rickshaws will run at frequent intervals from polling booths.

Also, Zade said the RWAs of the top three areas, where voting turnout is the highest, will be felicitated on August 15.

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said, “A list of block-level officers will be shared with the RWAs so that they can connect with them to get electoral services. Also, any voter can call the toll-free helpline number 1950 for any kind of information and services related to the electoral process.”

Chandigarh Residence Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) president Hitesh Puri said, “Election department should make a committee with RWAs where they can reach out to every house and ask people to vote. E-rickshaws can be made available for pick and drop of voters.”

CRAWFED general secretary Anish Garg said, “Restaurants and eating joints can be contacted to provide discounts to those who vote. More booths should be made in Sector 61 where people usually face problems.”