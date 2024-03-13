Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C on Tuesday directed all deputy commissioners (DCs), commissioners of police (CPs), and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to promptly refute any misinformation or misleading information spread during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Lok Sabha Polls: Take prompt action against spread of misinformation, Punjab CEO tells DCs

The CEO, during a meeting conducted via video conferencing, asked authorities for the appropriate utilisation of social media platforms for this purpose and stressed the importance of using various social media platforms to disseminate essential messages and information to voters during the elections. The CEO reiterated that election staff must adhere to the instructions of the election commission and any negligence will not be tolerated.

He said that any complaints during the election process must be resolved within the timeframe set by the ECI. He instructed the DCs, who also serve as district election officers, to issue directives to relevant officers and employees to cover or remove photographs of political figures from all government buildings once the model code of conduct is enforced. Sibin C also received updates on the election activities in all districts and also collected feedback.