Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lone Covid case detected in Ludhiana, no death reported
A total 8,055 people were administered the Covid jab in Ludhiana, taking the total tally to 23,47576. No fresh death was reported. (Representative Image/HT File)
A total 8,055 people were administered the Covid jab in Ludhiana, taking the total tally to 23,47576. No fresh death was reported. (Representative Image/HT File)
chandigarh news

Lone Covid case detected in Ludhiana, no death reported

A single person tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the district on Friday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:51 AM IST

A single person tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the district on Friday.

While the active cases have risen to 29, the death toll stands at 2,098. As many as 87,495 people have tested positive for the virus so far, of which 85,368 have successfully defeated the virus. A total 8,055 people were administered the jab, taking the total tally to 23,47576.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.