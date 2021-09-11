Lone Covid case detected in Ludhiana, no death reported
A single person tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the district on Friday.
While the active cases have risen to 29, the death toll stands at 2,098. As many as 87,495 people have tested positive for the virus so far, of which 85,368 have successfully defeated the virus. A total 8,055 people were administered the jab, taking the total tally to 23,47576.