Long list, everyone being surveyed: Haryana BJP leader on candidates

Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli on Monday said that the process to shortlist candidates for the October 5 assembly elections in the state was taking time as suggestions from every level of the party were being taken, after which the central leadership would take a decision. BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb (second from left), senior party leader Arun Singh (fourth from left) with Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli (extreme right) welcoming Devender Singh Babli (centre), Sunil Sangwan (extreme left) and Sanjay Kablana (second from right) into the party at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Interacting with journalists in New Delhi, Badoli said, “There was a long list, everyone is being surveyed. Feedback is being taken from below. After that, the central leadership will make the final decision.”

Earlier on Monday, former Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leaders Devender Singh Babli, Sunil Sangwan, Sanjay Kablana joined the BJP. They were welcomed by the party national general secretary Arun Singh.

Asked whether Babli would be contesting the election on a BJP ticket, Badoli said, “The party does not induct people based on giving them a ticket, first the person joins the party then there are deliberations on whether the person will be contesting the elections or not.”

After joining the BJP, Babli said: “Today, I am feeling proud that I will get a chance to work under the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The coming time is for the BJP...We have formed a government (at the Centre) and with hard work, we will form a government in Haryana. We will make people aware of the work done by the party.”

The BJP central election committee (CEC) finalised the names of 55 candidates for the Haryana assembly elections at a meeting on August 29. However, the BJP is yet to announce the names of its candidates.

The elections in Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 5 and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.