Longowal’s 40th death anniversary: SAD factions hold parallel rallies in show of strength

The two Akali Dal factions on Wednesday put up a show of strength by holding parallel rallies to mark the 40th death anniversary of former Shiromani Akali Dal president Sant Harchand Singh Longowal in Sangrur. Former Shiromani Akali Dal president Sant Harchand Singh Longowal

The rallies come amid an intense battle between the two groups over their claims of being the ‘real’ Akali Dal. This was the first political rally by the breakaway SAD faction, led by Giani Harpreet Singh, since its formation on August 11.

Addressing their supporters, both groups launched blistering attacks on each other, with SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal dubbing the Giani Harpreet group as “Centre’s stooge”. The latter termed the Badal camp as a “group of deserters who have no right to be in the party or government as they have not abided by the edicts of the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, the Akal Takht.”

Longowal was assassinated on August 20, 1985, inside a gurdwara of Sangrur’s Sherpur village, a month after he signed the Punjab accord with then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Delhi.

Paying tributes to Longowal, Sukhbir said: “Panthic ideals and principles are paramount for me and I would never compromise on the prestige of the ‘panth’ for power.” Sukhbir said he had made this clear to leaders like Prem Singh Chandumjra, Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Surjit Singh Rakhra. “These leaders wanted to force me into compromises so that they could become MPs and ministers but I told them that resolving the issues of the ‘quom’ and Punjab were most important for me,” he said.

Chandumajra, Dhindsa and Rakhra are now part of the breakaway faction of the SAD.

“I will take up all the pending issues of the ‘panth’ and Punjab before the people in the next one-and-a-half years. I appeal to you to support me in this endeavour to ensure a better future for our coming generations,” said Sukhbir. Referring to SAD’s breakaway faction, Sukhbir said: “A ‘Nawan Chulha Dal’ has been established in the state which is getting cooking gas free of cost from the Centre to divide Punjabis.”

In his address, Giani Harpreet called upon the Sikh diaspora to stand against elements in the ‘Panth’ who have wilfully ignored the directive of the Akal Takht.

Casting Sukhbir-led Akali Dal as violators of Akal Takht’s edit on Akali unity, Giani Harpreet said: “If their politics succeeds, no jathedar (head priest) will ever be able to pass directions against any Akali leader”.

The former jathedar, who was unanimously elected as chief of the breakaway faction on August 11, said the SAD-BJP government came to power in 1997 with the promise of “healing Punjab’s wounds.” “The balm has still not been applied,” he added.

He also questioned why the SAD did not fight for the release of Sikh detenues when it was in power. “We will fight for issues of Panth and Punjabis to revive the lost glory of Punjab.”