Look out notice needs to be communicated to affected party, rules high court
The Punjab and Haryana high court has held that look out notice (LOC) against a person being probed by an investigating agency, issued by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), needs to be communicated to the affected person.
The high court bench of justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Harminder Singh Madaan, directed that in future, MHA, the bureau of immigration and foreign regional registration office shall serve a copy of the LOC and also reasons for issuing it to the affected person as soon as possible after it is issued, and provide a post-decisional opportunity to them.
The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the Bank of India, at whose request LOC was issued and a woman, Noor Paul, was stopped from travelling to Dubai in February.
The woman is a former director of M/s Drish Shoes Ltd, which allegedly defaulted on payments to the said bank. She was a guarantor of the loan, taken by the firm. She was to fly to Dubai from Delhi airport on February 22 but was stopped by immigration authorities on grounds of an LOC against her and her family issued on December 28, 2021.
She claimed that she was not given any prior notice or a copy of the LOC. She got selected for a postgraduate MBA programme being offered by the Boston University Questrom School of Business, Massachusetts, US.
She got the seat on 90% scholarship. The programme is to start in August 2022 and her apprehension was that due to the LOC she would not be allowed to fly abroad, as per her counsel Manish Jain.
The court found that the woman is not an accused and no criminal proceedings have been initiated against her. It added that LOC could not have been issued against her and at best, immigration authorities could have only given information to the bank about her arrival/departure.
“The apprehension authorities might have could be that if a person against whom LOC is issued gets prior information, there is possibility that the person would clandestinely leave the country.”
“…Such a right to travel abroad cannot be deprived except by just, fair and reasonable procedure,” the court said on non-supply of a copy of the LOC at the time she was stopped at the airport for travelling abroad. “non-supply of reasons for issuing of LOC and absence of a post-decisional hearing to the person is not just, fair and reasonable procedure. It is violative of Article 21 (right to personal liberty) of the Constitution of India,” it said.
To the argument of large sum of money involved in the dispute, the bench added that quantum of the alleged default by the borrower by itself cannot be the basis for seeking issuance of an LOC. It cannot be said that the departure of the petitioner from country would adversely impact the economy of the ‘country as a whole and de-stabilise the ‘entire economy’ of the country, the court added.
“...Businesses can fail for several reasons such as market conditions, labour unrest, lack of raw material, events such as Covid-19 pandemic, etc. Merely looking at the quantum of loss caused to a banker, it cannot be presumed that there was a fraud committed by the borrower/guarantor, more so when no criminal case alleging fraud has even been filed against the borrower/guarantor,” the court added.
The court held that the bank abused its authority to request the opening of the LOC and also termed it violative of Article 14 (right to equality) and asked the bank to pay ₹1 lakh as compensation within four weeks.
The court quashed the LOC and directed that remarks/entries against the petitioner be expunged and she be allowed to fly abroad.
No let-up in heatwave conditions in Haryana, Punjab; some respite ahead
Heatwave conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with mercury settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states. In Haryana, Faridabad's Bopani recorded a high of 45.3C, according to a report of the Meteorological Centre here. The mercury settled at an uncomfortable 43.5C in Narnaul and at 42.5C in Bhiwani. In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4C. People may get some respite from the sweltering heat on Wednesday.
Heat wave in major parts of Haryana
Major parts of Haryana are grappling with heat wave, with temperature hovering above 40C. A spokesman of the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh said Hisar and Gurugram recorded 44.2C each on Monday, which is the highest in Haryana. “Most parts of Haryana recorded temperature above the 40C-mark. Ambala reported 41.2C, Narnaul 43.5C, Rohtak 42.7C, Bhiwani 42.5C and Sirsa 43.7C. The state witnessed 6 to 8 degree more temperature than normal,” the spokesman added.
Goa Congress mulls ‘shadow cabinet’ to take on BJP govt
The new state chief of the Congress in Goa, Amit Patkar, on Monday said that the party should set up a 'shadow cabinet' to be an effective opposition and to keep up the pressure on the Bharatiya Janata Party government. Patkar was formally handed charge as state Congress president in the presence of party's senior observer P Chidambaram, desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and others in Panaji on Monday.
No plans for bonus on wheat, says Haryana agriculture minister
Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said the government does not have any plan to provide bonus on wheat. He said results of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh polls have exposed the so-called jathedars (leaders of farm unions) as farmers have rejected them. “Samyukta Kisan Morcha should not raise its issues in Haryana as the state government is already providing best facilities to its farmers and many schemes have been started for their welfare,” he added.
RTI reply: Haryana spends ₹29.51 crore annually on 275 ex-MLAs’ pension
As per the list, Congress' senior leader and seven-times MLA Capt Ajay Singh Yadav is drawing the highest pension of ₹2.38 lakh per month, followed by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's ₹2.22 lakh. Even former chief minister late Bhajan Lal's widow, Jasma Devi is getting a family pension of ₹99,619 besides ₹61,800 she is getting for being an ex-MLA.
