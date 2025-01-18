Looking to surrender insurance policies, retired Colonel ends up losing 4 lakh in Panchkula

A 68-year-old retired Colonel was duped of ₹4 lakh by an unknown person claiming to be from insurance ombudsman office. As per Colonel Nathu Ram Dahiya of Amravati Enclave, he received a call from the accused, who introduced himself as Yashpal Mathur, on January 8. (iStock)

As per Colonel Nathu Ram Dahiya of Amravati Enclave, he received a call from the accused, who introduced himself as Yashpal Mathur, on January 8.

After gaining his trust by assuring Dahiya that he could resolve his pre-existing complaints of ending two insurance policies, the caller told him that by using real-time gross settlement (RTGS), he would be able get both of his policies terminated.

The complainant added that the caller also promised to help in transferring the entire amount and the interest accumulated under the policies. For this, Dahiya said, he demanded ₹2 lakh per policy to be transferred in his bank account.

Dahiya added that the accused had said the policy amount would be deposited in his account by evening. However, he switched off his phone soon after this conversation. Realising that he had fallen prey to a fraudster, Dahiya then approached the police.

A case under Sections 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318 (4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station in Panchkula. No arrest has been made in the case yet.