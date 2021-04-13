Lookout notice against bank guard who stole 4 crore in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police on Tuesday issued a lookout notice against security guard Sunil Kumar, two days after he fled with ₹4.04 crore from Axis Bank’s Chandigarh currency chest in Sector 34.

Unable to trace him and to ensure he doesn’t escape abroad, police have issued the notice and alerted all airports and bus stands about his details.

Police have already conducted raids at his house in Panchkula’s Morni. His father Ram Murti told police that Sunil had lasted visited them about six months back and had been staying at a paying guest accommodation in Mohali’s Kumbra village. The family told police that Sunil is a divorcee and has a daughter who stays with his former wife. Police have also questioned Sunil’s roommate in Mohali, but are still groping in the dark.

Sunil for the past three years was working at the office in Sector 34, which is the hub from where money is supplied to all ATMs of the bank in the city.

In his complaint, chest head Ritish Kumar told police that Axis Bank has outsourced unarmed guard posts to MSF Security Agency while Punjab Police personnel are also deputed on the premises. Sunil, who was employed by the security agency, was on night duty. Around 3am on Sunday, cops found him missing, following which officials were alerted.

While checking the CCTV footage, it was found that Sunil was taking out something wrapped in a suspicious material from the chest premises.

On checking the chest, one of the boxes was found damaged and opened from the rear side and ₹4.04 crore were missing from it. Ritish Kumar said that the suspect had stolen two packets containing 20 bundles in ₹2,000 denomination currency notes.

The CCTV footage showed that Sunil moved out of the office with two bags. He fled on his motorcycle on which he used to daily come to work. His mobile phone is switched off. Investigations revealed that he is usually very active on social media, though no activity has been witnessed since the theft.

Police are planning to announce a reward for any information about his whereabouts. A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector-34 police station.