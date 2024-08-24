 Loot & murder cuffs on plumber - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Loot & murder cuffs on plumber

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Aug 25, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Amritsar police arrested a plumber, Vicky, for the murder and robbery of Shelly Arora, 33, whose gold rings and scooter were missing.

Amritsar city police on Saturday arrested a plumber in connection with loot and murder of a 33-year-old woman here on Friday, police commissioner Ranjit Singh Dhillon said.

Police suspect that the plumber first looted Shelly Arora and then killed the 33-year-old woman (HT File)
Police suspect that the plumber first looted Shelly Arora and then killed the 33-year-old woman (HT File)

According to the police, Shelly Arora was found lying in a pool of blood at her house at Jujhar Singh Avenue locality on Friday. Her gold rings and an Activa scooter were missing from the house.

“The accused has been identified as Vicky, resident of Rajasansi in the city. Vicky often used to come for work at the woman’s house. It seems that the woman was looted and killed by him. A probe is on in the case,” added Dhillon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Loot & murder cuffs on plumber
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On