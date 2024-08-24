Loot & murder cuffs on plumber

Amritsar city police on Saturday arrested a plumber in connection with loot and murder of a 33-year-old woman here on Friday, police commissioner Ranjit Singh Dhillon said. Police suspect that the plumber first looted Shelly Arora and then killed the 33-year-old woman (HT File)

According to the police, Shelly Arora was found lying in a pool of blood at her house at Jujhar Singh Avenue locality on Friday. Her gold rings and an Activa scooter were missing from the house.

“The accused has been identified as Vicky, resident of Rajasansi in the city. Vicky often used to come for work at the woman’s house. It seems that the woman was looted and killed by him. A probe is on in the case,” added Dhillon.