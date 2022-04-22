Low output, less wheat purchase: Punjab likely to suffer ₹600 crore revenue loss
: The Punjab government is staring at a revenue loss of up to 600 crore against accruals on wheat procurement following a “big” yield loss that has led to a sharp fall in the purchase of the foodgrain by state agencies.
The state government has set a target of procuring 135 lakh tonnes of wheat this season.
“We are expecting to wind-up procurement at 90-100 lakh tonnes, a shortfall of 35-45 lakh tonnes, and it means a straight revenue loss of Rs. 500 to Rs. 600 crore which is a huge amount, if we consider state’s dependence on the crop sale revenue particularly when it is passing through acute fiscal crunch,” said a senior officer of the state food and civil supplies department on condition of anonymity.
The state government charges 3% each as rural development fund (RDF) and mandi fee on sale of the produce to food corporation of India (FCI). It comes out to a tentative Rs. 1,776 crore on the total estimated value of the procurement which was pegged at Rs. 29,600 crore at the onset of the procurement that started on April 1.
“Both, loss of quality which includes shriveled grain higher than the permissible limits and overall yield fall due to sudden heat wave is a big loss,” said Ravi Bhagat, secretary mandi board, that collects the taxes.
“The board has around 70,000 kilometers of rural roads to be maintained. We make new roads also, and there are many other things which are serviced from the tax generation from the RDF and mandi fee such as funding of smart schools, supporting the villages dispensaries, and maintenance and modernisation of mandis. Fall in revenue will adversely impact these works,” he added.
Four state procurement agencies – Punsup, Pungrain, Markfed and state warehousing corporation procures on behalf of the Centre and hand over the produce to FCI for further distribution to the consuming states under public distribution system.
As per crop cutting experiments conducted by the state agriculture department, there is an average fall of five quintals per hectare - from 48.68 quintals in the last season to 43.72 quintals in the current wheat harvest as depicted in the results of 1,200 tests reports so far (out of 2,238 samples taken).
“This is a big (yield) loss. Exact picture will be known when all experiment reports will come but for sure we are going to suffer heavily,” said director, agriculture, Gurvinder Singh.
Also, purchase of wheat by private traders, which has crossed an eight years high and is expected to touch 10 lakh tonnes, is also one of the factors contributing to the low procurement by state agencies.
The private purchase by traders through mandis will come with revenue generation. However, as per the reports, a large number of traders are buying directly from the farmers.
The state government has issued a warning that incase any such trader is caught, a penalty of ten times of the applicable taxes will be imposed.
-
Death of Class 4 student: School bus blacklisted, didn’t have fitness document
The school bus of Dayawati Modi Public School, from which a Class 4 student peeped out of the window and died after 10-year-old Anurag Bhardwaj's head hit a pole, was in operation without any fitness certificate and continued to run despite being blacklisted, said officials of the regional transport department. The vehicle in question is among the 756 buses available with 166 schools, which have been blacklisted due to non-renewal of fitness certificate.
-
Credit war over development works in Ludhiana: SAD councillors slam AAP MLAs for ‘interference’
On Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal councillors, including leader of opposition in Gurmail Singh Jajji among others, Harbhajan Singh Dang, MC house Jaspal Giaspura, submitted a complaint with mayor Balkar Sandhu against the alleged interference by AAP MLAs in their wards. District president of SAD, councillor Dang said MLA (Atam nagar) Kulwant Singh Sidhu was stopping the contractors from completing the pending works with a claim that MLA will first inaugurate the projects.
-
Ghazipur fire: Tech used in Mumbai may be deployed in Delhi landfill
New Delhi: A day after the Ghazipur landfill caught fire for the third time in nearly a month and was doused by firefighters by late Thursday afternoon, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai announced that the government plans to adopt a technology used in Mumbai to remove gas emitted from landfill sites to reduce the risk of frequent fires.
-
Delhi: At Jahangirpuri, residents left to pick up pieces amid curbs
First there were violent clashes, then bulldozers rolled in for an anti-encroachment drive, and now curbs on movement across the locality. The residents of Jahangirpuri Block C on Thursday said there appears to be no end to their misery after five tumultuous days. Several people in the area said they lost their livelihoods with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's (North MCD) drive the previous day either damaging or destroying their pushcarts or temporary stalls.
-
Defamation case: Court orders payment of ₹1,000 to Rahul Gandhi
The court of Judicial Magistrate of First Class on Thursday ordered Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Rajesh Kunte to pay ₹1,000 as fine to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case. The order came after the complainant, Kunte, moved an adjournment application. The court had postponed the hearing in March after rejecting the request of the complainant to apply to produce another notary witness from Delhi. The court had framed charges against Gandhi in 2018.
