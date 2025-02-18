Menu Explore
Low-intensity ‘blast’ in Punjab’s Batala

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Feb 18, 2025 08:28 AM IST

Police officials familiar with the development said a “loud sound” was heard near a house, which is stated to be owned by a relative of a policeman. It is unclear what triggered the “explosion”, they said.

A "low-intensity explosion" took place in Raimal village in Punjab's Batala on Monday evening, causing panic in the area. Police officials familiar with the development said a "loud sound" was heard near a house, which is stated to be owned by a relative of a policeman. It is unclear what triggered the "explosion", they said.

The “explosion” damaged the floor outside a house and shattered its glass window. No one was injured.
The “explosion” damaged the floor outside a house and shattered its glass window. No one was injured.

The "explosion" damaged the floor outside the house and shattered its glass window. No one was injured in the incident. Further investigation is underway, officials said.

Notably, there have been many explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the last three months.

In December, a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police and Punjab Police had killed three Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terrorists in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit (UP) during an encounter. The suspected Khalistani terrorists were allegedly involved in a grenade attack in Gurdaspur.

