LPAI spending 42 crore to upgrade ICP Attari, strengthen security at border

With a view to strengthening security at the international border and upgrade the integrated check-post (ICP), Attari, which facilitates India’s trade with Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) is spending ₹42 crore on development works.

Among the works undertaken are building patrolling tracks and residential plots for the Border Security Force (BSF), installation of solar panels on the cargo godown, the cargo terminal and the jatha shed, repair of the road leading to the trade gate, construction of paved parking, air-conditioning of the passenger terminal. They are expected to be completed by March 2022.

The officials said some of the projects are expected to be inaugurated on the occasion of the Republic Day.

The ICP also facilitates the movement of passengers from India to Pakistan and vice versa.

The construction work of the residential building for the BSF is 90% complete. The ₹22 crore project, which comprises the officers’ block, women’s block and jawans’ barracks, will be completed before December 15 this year, said ICP manager Sukhdev Singh.

Those BSF jawans tasked with the security of the ICP and the joint check-post (JCP), which hosts beating the retreat ceremony, will stay in the residential building once completed. Presently, these jawans have been staying at the BSF’s Khasa headquarters, around 20 kms from the Attari border.

Sukhdev Singh said 65% construction work of the patrolling tracks, which are being constructed along the perimeter wall of the ICP, has been completed and the remaining will be done before December 15.

The BSF jawans will be able to patrol by using two- and four-wheelers by using the new road as the same was done on foot on the unpaved road.

Also, ₹3 crore is being spent on air-conditioning of the passenger terminal.

“Nearly 75 per cent work on the 1.30 megawatt (MW) grid-tied rooftop solar plant project at ₹4 crore has been completed. The project will be complete before December 31,” he added.

The main road leading to the trade gate situated along the zero line was damaged. “We are spending ₹1 crore on the construction of the road and it will be completed before January,” he said.

Some underground electric works are also being done at the ICP, the LPAI official said.