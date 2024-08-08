LPU announces 25 lakh cash reward for Vinesh

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has announced a reward of ₹25 lakh for its student and wrestler Vinesh Phogat who scripted history by becoming the first Indian to reach the Olympic final in women’s wrestling. Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women’s 50kg final in Paris, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

“This decision comes as a testament to the university’s unwavering commitment to its student-athletes, even in the face of disappointment. For us, Vinesh is still a medal winner. Her dedication and skill throughout her journey deserve recognition, and we are proud to award her the promised prize money of ₹25 lakh, which was reserved for silver medallists,” said Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha MP and founder Chancellor of LPU.

LPU has announced a comprehensive cash reward programme for students who win medals at the Paris Olympics. Gold medallists will receive ₹50 lakh, silver medallists will receive ₹25 lakh and bronze medallists will receive ₹10 lakh. As many as 24 students from the university are representing India in various sports disciplines, including javelin, wrestling, hockey, athletics, weightlifting, shooting, and boxing.