 LPU announces ₹25 lakh cash reward for Vinesh - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
LPU announces 25 lakh cash reward for Vinesh

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Aug 08, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Lovely Professional University’s founder Chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal says, “For us, Vinesh is still a medal winner.”

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has announced a reward of 25 lakh for its student and wrestler Vinesh Phogat who scripted history by becoming the first Indian to reach the Olympic final in women’s wrestling.

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women’s 50kg final in Paris, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

The announcement comes at a time when Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women’s 50kg final in Paris, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold. She was found 100gm overweight.

“This decision comes as a testament to the university’s unwavering commitment to its student-athletes, even in the face of disappointment. For us, Vinesh is still a medal winner. Her dedication and skill throughout her journey deserve recognition, and we are proud to award her the promised prize money of 25 lakh, which was reserved for silver medallists,” said Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha MP and founder Chancellor of LPU.

LPU has announced a comprehensive cash reward programme for students who win medals at the Paris Olympics. Gold medallists will receive 50 lakh, silver medallists will receive 25 lakh and bronze medallists will receive 10 lakh. As many as 24 students from the university are representing India in various sports disciplines, including javelin, wrestling, hockey, athletics, weightlifting, shooting, and boxing.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / LPU announces 25 lakh cash reward for Vinesh
