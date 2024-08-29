 LPU gives ₹25 lakh cash prize to Phogat - Hindustan Times
LPU gives 25 lakh cash prize to Phogat

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Aug 30, 2024 05:40 AM IST

Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha MP and founder chancellor of LPU, revealed the introduction of a dedicated chapter on Phogat in LPU’s physical education programme. Despite Phogat’s disqualification by a mere 100 gm, LPU honoured Phogat with a cash prize of ₹25 lakh.

Lovely Professional University (LPU) awarded 2.5 crore in cash prizes to its students who represented India at the Paris Olympics. The event on campus welcomed 14 of the 24 Olympians, including wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh.

Lovely Professional University (LPU) awarded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.5 crore in cash prizes to its students who represented India at the Paris Olympics. The event on campus welcomed 14 of the 24 Olympians, including wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh. (HT Photo)
Lovely Professional University (LPU) awarded 2.5 crore in cash prizes to its students who represented India at the Paris Olympics. The event on campus welcomed 14 of the 24 Olympians, including wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh. (HT Photo)

Despite her disqualification by a mere 100 gm, LPU honoured Phogat with a cash prize of 25 lakh.

Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha MP and founder chancellor of LPU, revealed the introduction of a dedicated chapter on Phogat in LPU’s physical education programme.

The players who were awarded today at the LPU campus included Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Hardik, Shamsher Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lovlina Borgohain, Preeti, Jaismine Lamboria, Vinesh Phogat, Antim Panghal, Anshu Malik, Arjun Singh Cheema, Kiran Pahal, Vikash Singh, and Balraj Panwar.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / LPU gives 25 lakh cash prize to Phogat
