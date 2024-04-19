LS polls not about winning or losing but about saving democracy: Mann

Chandigarh : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are not about winning or losing, but they are about saving the democracy. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are not about winning or losing, but they are about saving the democracy.

Claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party’s growing popularity has roiled the BJP, Mann said the leaders of rival parties are being put in jail and that has led to anger among the people across the country. “I have travelled to Gujarat, Assam and Kurukshetra (Haryana) where people say that they will avenge the incarceration (of Kejriwal) with vote,” he said at a party meeting in Zirakpur where the AAP’s 13 Lok Sabha candidates were introduced to party leaders. The AAP is the first party to announce its candidates for all 13 constituencies in the state.

Mann, who is also the state chief of the AAP, urged the party leaders to set aside their differences and work together to ensure for the 13-0 tally for the party in Punjab. “I will take care of your grievances after the elections,” the chief minister said before promising to accommodate them in the party or the government where there is no dearth of opportunities.

The AAP state chief said he will go to every constituency 3-4 times and is enough to take on all the opposition leaders in Punjab. “We do not have money or muscle power like them, but they cannot beat us when it comes to hard work and dedication,” he said. Mann also asked the people not to refuse money if other parties offered it as it is their money but vote for the AAP. On the farmers’ protests, he said the BJP was in power at the Centre and did not let them into Delhi and now farmers are now not letting them into villages.

Mann urged the people not to let the other parties fool them by making things of daily use like cylinders cheaper by ₹100 because they are responsible for high inflation and unemployment. “In Punjab, we (AAP) are giving you a benefit of ₹15000-20000 a year by providing 300 units of free electricity every month. If free medical treatment, education and other facilities are added to this, you save ₹1 lakh each year,” he said, urging people to vote for the AAP on June 1.