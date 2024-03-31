LS polls: Talwar, Pandey in the race for Cong ticket

Amid the political turbulence triggered by Ludhiana’s sitting MP Ravneet Singh Bittu’s defection from Congress to the BJP, the Congress camp has sprung into action, with several prominent leaders from the district stepping forward to stake their claim for the Lok Sabha seat. Among the frontrunners in this race are Sanjay Talwar, the district Congress president; Rakesh Pandey, a former MLA; and Gurvinder Lapran, a senior Congress leader. (HT photo)

After Bittu’s moved to the BJP just four days ago, a notable shift in dynamics has unfolded within the Ludhiana political landscape. Bittu’s departure has left a void within the Congress party, prompting key leaders to vie for the opportunity to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Ludhiana constituency.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Among the frontrunners in this race are Sanjay Talwar, the district Congress president; Rakesh Pandey, a former MLA; and Gurvinder Lapran, a senior Congress leader. Each of these individuals has expressed their eagerness to represent the Congress party in the forthcoming electoral battle.

Speaking about his aspirations, Rakesh Pandey, the former MLA, stated, “I have submitted my application and conveyed my willingness to the party leadership to consider me as a candidate for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat. Ultimately, the decision rests with them, and I will abide by their judgment.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Sanjay Talwar, the district president, affirmed, “I have conveyed my interest to the party leadership and expressed my readiness to contest the election. Ultimately, it is the party’s prerogative to decide the candidate, and I pledge my support to whomever they choose.”

In contrast, former Cabinet minister Bharat Bhusan Ashu clarified that he has not pursued candidacy for the seat, affirming his commitment to respect the decision made by the party high command.

Meanwhile, Gurvinder Singh Lapran, another contender, highlighted his track record and credentials to bolster his candidacy. Lapran emphasised his extensive experience and network within the district, assuring the party leadership of his capability to secure victory in the elections.

As the Congress leadership deliberates on the selection of its candidate for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat, the district remains abuzz with speculation and anticipation regarding the party’s decision.