LS ticket for Warring: PPCC spokesman Mehta resigns in protest

With the entry of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring into the Lok Sabha poll fray from Ludhiana, the contest has become interesting and made it a four cornered contest. However, soe workers are reportedly upset and have termed Warring as a “parachute” candidate. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (HT File)

State Congress spokesperson Varun Mehta has resigned from his post after the announcement of Warring as contestant. Mehta said that he is against fielding an “outsider” by ignoring “deserving” local leaders.

Camp of former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is “fumed” over the development and openly vented out on social networking sites against the party’s decision. They vowed not to support Warring. Ashu was not available for comments.

Former MLA and district Congress president Sanjay Talwar claimed that Congressmen are united and committed to make Warring win the elections. Talwar had also sought a ticket from the party.

“Though I was also in the fray for the ticket, if the high command has decided to field Raja Warring, we are bound to make him a winner,” said Talwar.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, during his meeting with Congress leaders in Ludhiana, had hinted at fielding a parachute candidate from Ludhiana.

MP Ravneet Bittu, who is contesting election on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, took a jibe at the Congress and said that the grand old party had a dearth of candidates and that they were forced to field Punjab president.

Bittu added that Congress is going through leadership crises and they are forced to take support of new parties.

With this, all four major parties have announced their candidates from Ludhiana. While turncoat Bittu is contesting on BJP ticket, AAP has also fielded turncoat sitting MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has named former MLA and former district SAD chief Ranjit Singh Dhillon.