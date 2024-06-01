LS polls: Over 81,000 security personnel to keep vigil on polling day in Punjab

Chandigarh : Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth polling and huge participation of voters, Punjab Police said on Friday. Personnels of paramilitary forces leave for election duties at various places on the eve of Lok Sabha elections in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal)

Voting for all 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab will be held in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, June 1.

“All necessary security arrangements have been made and a total of 81,079 personnel, including Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Punjab Police and Home Guard jawans from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, have been deployed in all districts of Punjab to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha elections,” Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a statement.

Officials said a total of 24,451 polling stations have been established at 14,551 locations across the state of which 5,000 have been identified as critical/vulnerable.

The DGP said that over 50% of the total force (47,284 personnel), including CAPF and special armed police, have been deployed at 24,451 polling stations to ensure free and fair polls.

All the candidates contesting the 13 Parliamentary constituencies have been provided with adequate security as per the prescribed norms, he added.

The DGP said that as many as 351 flying squad teams, 351 static surveillance teams and 348 quick reaction teams are also on their toes to respond to any report regarding cash, liquor and drugs or untoward incidents in the state.

Special DGP, law and order, Arpit Shukla said the police have already laid 205 well-coordinated strong inter-state nakas across the state to check the movement of bootleggers, drug smugglers and anti-social elements. The adjoining states of Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh will also be putting mirror nakas on all the entry and exit points leading towards Punjab, he added.

Additional director general of police (ADGP)-cum-state police nodal officer, elections, Punjab, MF Farooqui said the Punjab Police has made unprecedented recoveries since the inception of the model code of conduct on March 16, and has recovered a huge amount of unaccounted cash, licit/illicit liquor, drugs, precious metals, etc worth ₹642.24 crore, including ₹13.14 crore cash.

He said that a total of 3,98,350 licenced weapons have been deposited in the state, which is more than 95% of the total licenced weapons in the state.

He said they have received 405 complaints from the office of the chief electoral officer, Punjab, which have been replied to within the stipulated time and 32 cases related to electoral offences have been registered during the model code of conduct. Besides, all districts are being provided with 193 reserves along with the DGP Punjab’s reserves for striking in case of any emergency, he added.

To ensure prompt response by the patrolling party in case of any incident, the ADGP said the entire state has been divided into 2,098 route zones or sectors, which are duly covered by strong police patrolling parties and at least 11,881 wireless sets have been provided to all the districts for better co-ordination, which also covers 102 shadow areas, identified in eight districts of Punjab.

These patrolling parties have been provided with internet-enabled tablets, which help authorities to identify the nearest patrolling party to any place of incident for the quickest response, he added.

Meanwhile, there are 117 storage/counting centres established in the state of Punjab and have been duly covered with three-tier security comprising CAPF, SAP and district police, respectively, till the counting is over.