Monday, Sep 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Lt Gen Katiyar flags off 5th edition of Tuffman Chandigarh Half Marathon

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 30, 2024 09:02 AM IST

The Tuffman Chandigarh Half Marathon started from Capitol Complex, Sector 1, on Sunday at 5.30 am; Lt Gen Katiyar also joined the participants

Lt General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, army commander, Western Command, led a team from the command in the 5th edition of the Tuffman Chandigarh Half Marathon, which started from Capitol Complex, Sector 1, on Sunday at 5.30 am.

Lt General Manoj Kumar Katiyar giving away awards to winners of the Tuffman Chandigarh Half Marathon on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Lt General Manoj Kumar Katiyar giving away awards to winners of the Tuffman Chandigarh Half Marathon on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The army commander flagged off the event and joined participants in the marathon. Post the run, he gave away prizes to the winners and encouraged everyone to stay fit.

Gopal Singh and Gurpreet Singh secured first position in the 10 km and 21 km runs in the age category of 18 to 30 years, respectively, and Dinesh came first in the 10 km run in the age category of 30 to 40 years.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 30, 2024
