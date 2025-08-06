Lt Gen PK Mishra reviews security scenario in Poonch

Lt Gen PK Mishra, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nagrota based White Knight Corps, conducted a forward-area review of strategic Poonch Brigade along the Line of Control on Wednesday. Lt Gen PK Mishra, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nagrota based White Knight Corps during his visit in Poonch on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“He was briefed on the current security situation, threat assessment and operational posture of own forces,” said a defence official.

White Knight Corps also relayed the information on X. “LtGen PK Mishra, AVSM, YSM, SM, #GOC #WhiteKnightCorps, along with #GOC #AceofSpadesDiv, conducted a forward-area review of #Poonch Brigade. He was briefed on the current security situation, threat assessment and operational posture of own forces. #GOC #WhiteKnightCorps reinforced focus on operational dominance and integrated threat response to thwart nefarious designs of the enemy.The Corps Commander interacted with troops, commended their high morale and operational readiness in the face of evolving threats,” it wrote.

Jammu SSP reviews security, directs police officers to ensure effective policing

The senior superintendent of police in Jammu district Joginder Singh reviewed the prevailing security scenario and directed the officers to ensure effective policing at a meeting late Tuesday.

During the meeting various security measures were discussed for controlling crime and ensuring peace and stability in the district, said a police spokesperson.

Disposal of cases registered under old as well as New Criminal Laws of each police station/sub-division was discussed in detail, including disposal within time limit period of 60 and 90 days, he added.

“SSP Jammu also directed the police officers posted to provide good policing with assurance of safety and security to the general public. He also asked the officers to give a tough time to anti-national and antisocial elements while adhering to all legal parameters.

SSP Jammu specifically mentioned that all drug peddlers should be identified and strict action need to be taken against them, said the spokesperson.