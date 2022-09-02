Lt governor Manoj Sinha launches ‘drug-free Jammu and Kashmir’ campaign
Amid a spike in Pakistan’s narco-terrorism to fund and fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched a ‘drug-free J&K’ campaign
Amid a spike in Pakistan’s narco-terrorism to fund and fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched a ‘drug-free J&K’ campaign and said that his government has initiated efforts in right earnest to check drug smuggling from across the border (Pakistan).
Sinha asserted that the administration has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drug dealers and drug traffickers.
“It is a collective responsibility of society to join this fight against drug menace,” he said and called upon the representatives from PRIs and the urban local bodies to work with the administration and ensure villages and wards are made drug-free with determined efforts and proactive approach.
“Drug menace has emerged as a formidable threat to our socio-economic structure and it is essential that the entire society must come together to uproot this menace and work as a strong unit to make J&K healthy and drug-free,” he said.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mass movement against drug addiction has been intensified. The J&K government along with the police, army and other security agencies is working with resolute determination to thwart the neighbouring country’s mala fide intentions,” he added.
Noting that public participation is significant in making J&K fear-free, corruption-free, drug-free and job-oriented, the Lt Governor said that there is a need to involve community leaders, doctors, mediapersons, representatives of voluntary organisations and Panchayati Raj Institutions in the campaign against drug abuse, using popular mass media tools for awareness and evaluating the impact of the campaign to accelerate efforts against drug menace.
“Successful models must be replicated for self-motivated campaigns by the community. I urge the sarpanch of each village and the ward members of ULBs to run a campaign to make their village, their locality drug-free,” he added.
Sinha directed the social welfare department to make drug de-addiction centre for girls and juvenile centres functional at the earliest. He also passed a direction to set up more integrated rehabilitation centres and ensure their effectiveness.
He recounted the administrative reforms introduced by the UT government and efforts made in the last two years to bring the youth of J&K out of the darkness of drug addiction.
“J&K has been ranked second in the country for its outstanding performance in the anti-drug campaign and was honoured by the home minister. The ranking and award are a tribute to each and every stakeholder who is dedicatedly working to make J&K drug-free. In the last two years, we have been running a ‘jan andolan’ to make the drug-free campaign successful in 10 majorly affected districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and I believe our ranking is also the result of this spirit of public participation. However, much more is required to be done in this direction to eradicate the drug menace from society,” said the LG.
-
Himachal BJP leaders meet Nadda, Shah; discuss strategy for assembly polls
After holding a series of meetings in the poll-bound state to formulate a strategy, Himachal's Bharatiya Janata Party's top brass held consultations with national party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the political situation even as the opposition, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, had already announced guarantees to woo the electorate. Their meeting with Nadda lasted more than three hours.
-
Two suspected tomato flu cases detected in Solan
The Himachal Pradesh health authorities have swung into action after two suspected cases of tomato flu were detected in Solan district. Both the infected patients have been isolated and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune laboratory, for testing. The Himachal Pradesh health department had issued an alert about tomato flu last week and also an advisory. It can also occur in adults.
-
Chandigarh Police register FIR on court order three year after unsolved murder
After nearly three years of the mysterious death of a Sector 35 resident, police registered a murder case against Rohit's friends following court's directions. Police have booked Pardeep Singh Negi and Vicky Sabharwal, both residents of Sector 35-A for murder and criminal conspiracy. The deceased was working as a sweeper in the Government Home Science College, Sector 10. When the victim did not return in the evening, the family contacted the two accused.
-
3 Gugruam policemen booked for intimidating Chandigarh-based lawyer for client information
Police on Thursday booked three Gurgaon police personnel for allegedly conducting a search operation at the house of an advocate practising at the Punjab and Haryana high court and offering him a bribe for disclosing his client's personal information. According to information, a couple, residents of Gurgaon, had sought protection from the high court after their marriage. A resident of Nayagaon, Advocate Sarvesh Kumar Gupta, was representing their case.
-
Covid, fading interest pushes Panckhula’s cycle sharing system off track
The number of rides undertaken using the public bicycle sharing system dropping to almost half in a two-year period, and downloads also witnessing a sharp six-fold dip cemented the city residents' declining interest in the initiative. Panchkula had in August 2019 taken the lead within tricity by starting the bicycle sharing system under the Smart City project. Inaugurated by Haryana chief Manohar Lal Khattar, the system received a massive response from residents — especially students.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics