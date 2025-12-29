Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
Ludhiana: 1 dead, 5 hurt as dense fog leads to chain collision on city bypass

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 06:12 am IST

Accident caused traffic jam for nearly two hours on Doraha–Ludhiana southern bypass, LPG truck narrowly avoids major disaster

Dense fog on the Doraha–Ludhiana southern bypass turned deadly on Sunday morning, triggering a series of collisions involving nearly five vehicles that left one person dead and five injured, police said.

Two mangled trucks after the collision on Doraha–Ludhiana southern bypass on Sunday. (HT Photo)
The mishap also led to traffic congestion for nearly two hours and a major tragedy was narrowly averted as one of the trucks involved was carrying LPG cylinders, none of which exploded, they added.

According to police, the accident was triggered when an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle collided near Ajnod bridge due to poor visibility. A truck carrying domestic gas cylinders, following them, braked abruptly and averted hitting either of the vehicles. However, a car approaching from behind rammed into the truck. Moments later, another truck hit the gas-cylinder-laden vehicle, causing dozens of cylinders to spill onto the road.

Amid the chaos, yet another truck, while trying to avoid the scattered cylinders, crashed into a vehicle and smashed into the roadside railing, crushing a pedestrian to death. The victim was identified as Bara Singh of village Gurthali.

Punjab Sadak Suraksha Force teams, along with Doraha police led by SHO inspector Akash Dutt, rushed to the spot, cleared the road and restored traffic. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police said a detailed investigation is underway and appropriate legal action will be taken.

