Ludhiana: 10-crore fraud unearthed at pharma firm, 7 booked

A pharmaceutical company based in Industrial Area A, Ludhiana, reportedly suffered a loss of ₹10 crore due to a scam orchestrated by its own employees. The case was brought to light following a detailed internal investigation and has led to registration of an FIR against seven accused, including the company’s storekeeper. Following preliminary inquiry, Moti Nagar Police registered a case against all seven accused under Sections 408, 420, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint filed by company manager Rakesh Behl, the fraud was carried out over several years by six current employees in connivance with former medical representative, Harpreet Singh, who had left the company three years ago. The accused allegedly collaborated with the storekeeper Rajeev Kumar to illegally sell medicines in the market, bypassing company protocols and records.

The other accused have been identified as Ashwani Kumar of Gopal Nagar (Area Salesman), Deepak Kumar of Charan Nagar, Dimple Kalra of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, Jaspal Singh of Islamganj (Business Executive), and Ajay Sharma of Sukhdev Enclave (Sales Executive). All were associated with the company for the past seven years.

The complainant stated that discrepancies in the company’s inventory and suspicious sales trends triggered an internal probe, during which the management discovered that the employees were diverting pharmaceutical stock to the market with the help of accused Harpreet Singh to generate illicit profits. Examination of accused’s mobile phones revealed their involvement .

Behl formally lodged a complaint with the police on March 20. Following preliminary inquiry, Moti Nagar Police registered a case against all seven accused under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigating officer Anil Kumar confirmed that efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused. “We are working on concrete leads and hope to make arrests soon,” he said.