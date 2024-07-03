Ludhiana: 10 days on, cops recover cache of bullets accused’s house

At least 10 days after arresting two accused on attempt to murder charges, the police recovered 21 bullets from their house based on information provided by them. The accused, Satinder Singh alias Happy and Ravinder Singh, were arrested after an exchange of fire with the police on June 22. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The accused hid the weapon at Satinder Singh’s house in Haidar Enclave in Haibowal.

As Happy’s brother, Amrinder Singh alias Babbu alias Bau Gill, was allegedly involved in planting explosives under the vehicle of CIA staff Amritsar in-charge, the police are exploring the case from various angles, officials said. Amrinder is lodged in jail under the National Security Act (NSA).

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city 3) Shubham Aggarwal said that four illegal weapons, 28 bullets and four shells have been recovered from the accused so far. More important information is expected during questioning, he added.

Earlier, four illegal pistols, six magazines, eight bullets, four shells and a Kia Sonet car were seized from the accused.

On June 22, the accused were arrested when they were hiding in a house in Raman Enclave, Chuharpur village.

When the police surrounded the house and asked the accused to surrender, the latter opened fire and the police retaliated. The accused were injured in the gunfight.

The accused were rushed to a hospital and a first-information report (FIR) under sections 307, 336, 353, 506, 186 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered on June 22. The accused were discharged from the hospital on June 29 and police took them into custody. They were produced before a court on June 30 and remanded to four days in police custody.

“During questioning, the accused confessed to hiding the bullets,” said the ADCP.

“Accused Satinder is already facing trial in seven cases, out of which he has been declared proclaimed offender in three cases. Ravinder Singh is facing trial in two cases,” he added.

The ADCP added that the accused, along with 26 aides, had created a ruckus outside the house of Sahil Kanda, one of their rivals, on the intervening night of June 17 and June 18. The accused had pelted Kanda’s house with stones, bricks and bottles, and opened fire.

The accused also vandalised the vehicles parked in the street. A case was registered in connection with the matter on June 18. Their four aides, Rahul of Joginder Nagar, Sheikh Raajit of Gagandeep Vihar, Vishal Kumar of New Vijay Nagar and Navdeep Singh alias Navi of Chuharpur area, were arrested on June 19.