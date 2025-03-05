Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 10 lakh announced for better traffic management

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 05, 2025 09:14 AM IST

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora during a meeting with Ludhiana police commissioner emphasised the need for better traffic regulation and suggested increasing the deployment of personnel in the traffic wing

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday held a meeting with Ludhiana police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal to discuss the rising vehicular traffic issues in the city. Arora announced 10 lakh from the MPLAD fund for installation of additional CCTV cameras and road dividers in Ludhiana to enhance traffic management and safety.

MP announced <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh from the MPLAD fund for installation of additional CCTV cameras and road dividers in Ludhiana to enhance traffic management and safety. (HT photo for representation)
During the discussion, Arora emphasised the need for better traffic regulation and suggested increasing the deployment of personnel in the traffic wing to ensure smoother movement on city roads. He also stated that additional police force was being requested from the state pool to manage traffic more effectively, particularly during school hours when congestion is at its peak.

Police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal assured that time restrictions had been imposed on the movement of heavy vehicles within the city to ease congestion. Additionally, the additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic) has been directed to reassess high-traffic areas and implement measures for smoother traffic flow.

