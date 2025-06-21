Ludhiana: 10-year-old boy falls into Buddha Nullah, feared drowned

A 10-year-old boy was feared drowned in the Buddha Nullah near Kundanpuri on Friday evening. Eyewitnesses said he slipped and fell into the waterbody while crossing the drain. Aashiq Ansari

The boy, identified as Aashiq Ansari, a resident of Kundanpuri and a student of class 5, was sent by his father to buy groceries from a nearby shop when the incident occurred. According to eyewitnesses, while crossing the Buddha Nullah by stepping on boulders placed along its banks, Aashiq lost his balance. He was swept away by the strong current before anyone could help.

Local residents tried to rescue the child, but their efforts were in vain. Police were soon alerted, and a team of divers was deployed to launch a rescue operation. ASI Sukhwinder Singh, in-charge of the Kailash police post, said Aashiq was the eldest of five siblings. His parents, who work in a nearby factory, have been informed about the incident.

“We are making efforts to trace the boy. Divers have been deployed and a search operation is ongoing,” said the ASI.