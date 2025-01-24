Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 11 held on snatching charges; gun, 20 mobiles recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 24, 2025 10:50 PM IST

The police said the accused, who are drug addicts, used to steal vehicles and use them for snatchings

The Basti Jodhewal police have arrested 11 members of a snatching gang allegedly involved in snatchings and vehicle liftings, officials said.

The police have recovered a single barrel .12-bore gun, sharp-edged weapons, three bikes, a scooter and 20 mobile phones from them. (HT File)

They said the police recovered a single barrel .12-bore gun, sharp-edged weapons, three bikes, a scooter and 20 mobile phones.

The accused were identified as Shivam Verma alias Jogi, 23, from Bhamian Khurd; Mohammad Afsar, 18, from DP Colony; Vishal Kumar, 24, from Kakowal village; Rupesh Kumar, 21, from Royal City; Deepak Kumar, 24, from Sector 32; Sajan, 26, from Kakka village; Aarif Mohammad, 23, from Jaspal Colony of Kakowal village; Gautam Kumar, 22, from Meharban; and Rahul, 22; Ankush, 18; and Rohit, 24, all three from Bhamian Khurd.

Police said Rahul, Ankush and Rohit are brothers. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP City) Shubham Aggarwal said the police received a tip-off and nabbed the accused near ‘kali sadak’ when they were hatching a conspiracy for robbery.

He said the accused used to steal vehicles and use them for snatchings. During questioning, the accused told police that they procured a gun to execute robberies.

Basti Jodhewal station-house officer (SHO) inspector Jasbir Singh said the accused are drug addicts and indulged in crime to meet their need for drugs.

A case was registered under Sections 304 (2), 3 (2), 307, 112 and 317 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The SHO said accused Gautam and Deepak are already facing trial in snatching cases.

Follow Us On