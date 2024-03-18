Ludhiana: 11-year-old dies in train accident

An 11-year-old boy died after he was crushed by a train in Kundan Puri area here on Monday, Government Railway Police officials said. Earlier on Monday midnight, an unidentified man was found dead on a rail track in the city. (HT File Photo)

The boy was crossing the lines when he was pulled in by the fast-moving train, the officials said.

The boy belongs to an immigrant family from Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by his parents and four siblings. His body was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

Earlier on Monday midnight, an unidentified man was found dead on a rail track in the city.