Ludhiana: 11Punjab districts identified for adult BCG vaccination programme

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has identified 11 districts of Punjab for its pan India adult BCG vaccination programme to tackle tuberculosis. The BCG vaccination programme will be lauched in 22 other states and union territories in the country. (HT File Photo)

Besides, the programme will be lauched in 22 other states and union territories in the country.

These Punjab districts include Amritsar, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Moga, Mohali, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Patiala, and Rupnagar. They were selected on the basis of number TB patients in each district.

The programme is designed to target individuals aged 18 and above, focusing on various criteria such as TB history, age, smoking habits, diabetes, and low BMI.

“The target population comprises individuals aged 18 years and above, meeting any of the following criteria: (single criterion or multiple criteria). It includes individuals who have had at least one episode of TB in the past 5 years, those aged 60 years or above, individuals with a history of smoking tobacco (current or past users, self-reported), contacts of current TB patients, as well as all contacts of index TB cases enrolled in Ni-kshay from January 1, 2021, individuals with a history of diabetes (self-reported) and individuals with a Body Mass Index of less than 18 kg per sq. mts,” Dr. Rajesh Bhaskar, state TB officer, said during a training session in Ludhiana.

The two-day Training of Trainers (TOT) on adult BCG vaccination from February 20 was organised by the state health and family welfare department. The event was attended by medical experts from across the state.

Dr Bhaskar said that research papers on the safety of BCG revaccination have concluded that revaccination with the BCG vaccine carries minimal risk.

“In the Adult BCG Vaccination Programmatic Implementation Study, a modelling analysis among the general population with vaccine efficacy of 50% covering 50% of the unvaccinated population each year with an average 10 years of vaccine-induced immunity shows that an infection-preventing vaccine would avert 12% of cumulative incidence, while a disease-preventing vaccine would avert 29%. In terms of mortality, an infection-preventing vaccine would avert 8.5% of cumulative TB deaths between now and 2030, while a disease-preventing vaccine would avert 21%. Vaccines targeted at adolescents/adults could be cost-effective, or even cost-saving before 2050, if the duration of protection were 10 years or longer or the efficacy were equal to or greater than 20%,” he added.

Expectations from districts where the vaccination drive is scheduled to be initiated tentatively in the coming months entails compiling a comprehensive list of vaccine beneficiaries and executing social mobilisation efforts.

A headcount surveys encompassing the entire population to identify all eligible beneficiaries will be strategically scheduled to coincide with non-RI (Routine Immunization) and non-IMI (Intensified Mission Indradhanush) days.

Surveys are to be conducted once prior to the campaign. Subsequent to vaccination, follow-up procedures should be implemented: monthly for the initial 3 months and quarterly thereafter until 36 months from the vaccination date. Training programmes for the community health officer (CHO), auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), and accredited social health activist (ASHA) should be conducted for Adult BCG Vaccination.

Effective coordination with sarpanch/gram pradhans and awareness sessions will be organised to foster ownership and enhance understanding regarding TB vaccination.