Ludhiana: 12 labourers injured as jeep rams into tree

At least 12 farm labourers, including women and children, were injured on Friday after the pick-up jeep they were travelling in rammed into a tree near Garhi Tarkhana village in Machhiwara, officials said. The labourers from Garhi Tarkhana, Ludhiana, boarded the pick-up jeep to head to the fields for work. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which led to the crash. (HT Photo)

The injured were rushed to the Samrala civil hospital, and eight of them were later referred to Ludhiana civil hospital due to their critical condition.

The jeep was carrying 15 people, including women and children.

The labourers from Garhi Tarkhana boarded the pick-up jeep to head to the fields for work. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which led to the crash.

Passersby responded to the scene and initiated a rescue operation. They arranged for an ambulance and rushed the victims to the hospital, and alerted the police.

Dr Rajni Gupta, who is treating the victims, said, “Many of the labourers have sustained head injuries, There are children among them as well. The condition of eight individuals is serious and they have been referred to Ludhiana.”

Machhiwarha station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Pavitter Singh said that the police will take appropriate action after recording the statement of the injured.