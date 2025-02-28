Ludhiana: 137 travel agents to face action for violation of rules, says DC

After the recent deportation of a group of illegal immigrants from the United States, the district administration has formulated a report of 137 travel agents who were found violating mandatory laws and the department is up in action against illegal travel and immigration agents operating in Ludhiana district. The DC appealed to people who want to go abroad for study, work, or travel, to only approach registered immigration consultants. The list of legal and approved immigration consultants is available on the official website of the district administration–ludhiana.nic.in. (HT Photo)

A five-member committee was set up to check the operations of travel agents and immigration consultants across the district. The committee has now submitted its report, identifying 137 agents who were found violating important laws.

The committee, formed under The Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act and The Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, 2012, will inspect IELTS coaching centres, travel agencies, ticketing agents, general sales agents and immigration consultancies across the district.

Following this, deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal has written to the commissioner of police, as well as the senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of Khanna and Ludhiana Rural, asking them to take strict action against these 137 travel agents. These agents were found to be non-compliant with the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act and the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, 2012.

The inspections were carried out by sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) along with police officials. They visited the offices of travel agents and immigration consultants in their areas, checked records, and examined whether these agents were following the rules or not.

DC Jorwal said the documents and licences of travel agents were thoroughly checked. He said this drive is important to stop unauthorised agents from cheating people who want to go abroad. He further advised all travel agents to keep proper office records and ensure their documentation is complete, so they do not face action in the future.

The DC also appealed to people who want to go abroad for study, work, or travel, to only approach registered immigration consultants. The list of legal and approved immigration consultants is available on the official website of the district administration–ludhiana.nic.in.

He stressed that following legal routes is the safest way to travel abroad, which helps people avoid the risks of fraud or illegal migration.

The administration has made it clear that strict action will be taken against anyone running illegal travel businesses in the district.