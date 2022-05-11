Ludhiana: 16 booked for abducting, thrashing man, teenage son
The Division Number 7 police have booked at least 16 people for kidnapping and thrashing a hair salon owner and his 19-year-old son on Monday night over an old rivalry.
The accused have been identified as Sunny Jindal, his brother Bali Jindal and their aides Sarbjit Singh of Bhamian Khurd and Nikku of Sanjay Gandhi Colony. Twelve of their other accomplices are yet to be identified.
The complainant, Harsh Kumar, 19, of Bhamian Khurd, said that the accused had called him and his father to BCM Chowk on Chandigarh Road on the pretext of settling their rivalry. He said that as they reached the spot, the accused pulled them into a car and started thrashing and taking them towards EWS Colony. When they raised the alarm, the accused dropped them off and fled.
Sub-inspector Satbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the accused have been booked under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for their arrest.
-
Khalistan flags outside HP assembly: Cong hits out at Jai Ram govt, AAP stages protests
With no headway in the case related to the appearance of Khalistani flags and graffiti in the Vidhan Sabha Complex in Dharamshala, the Congress trained its guns at the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government for overlooking the repeated threats issued by the banned organisation, Sikhs for Justice, while the Aam Aadmi Party staged state-wide protests. Congress president Pratibha Singh urged the government to ensure that sFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is arrested and brought to justice.
-
Delhi BJP to launch door-to-door campaign against “failures of Kerjiwal govt”
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit is going to start a fortnight-long door-to-door campaign against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said on Tuesday. The campaign will be launched at Talkatora stadium on Wednesday, Gupta said. The party has asked its booth-level workers to go door-to-door and distribute pamphlets and tell people about the “failures of the Kejriwal government”, said Gupta.
-
Shortage of teachers: Karnal students take to the roads
Students of a Government Middle School in Karnal's Manchuri village took out a protest march to the mini secretariat in the scorching heat to protest against shortage of staff and lack of basic facilities on Tuesday. The students said their school had been upgraded to a middle school three years ago but it had no drinking water facility or toilets. The building had only one room and one teacher attended to 100 students.
-
Mansa tops Punjab in fast delivery of public services at Sewa Kendras
Mansa district has topped the state in fast delivery of public services through Sewa Kendras for years 2021-22. Deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh said on Tuesday that Mansa had a pendency of .06% in public services rendered from May 10, 2021 to May 9, 2022. It was the lowest in the state, said the DC. Mansa has 13 Sewa Kendras where all 379 services are provided.
-
‘Arbitrary appointments’: Haryana State Warehousing Corporation MD seeks CBI probe
Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula, managing director Sanjeev Verma has sought a CBI probe into alleged “illegal and arbitrary appointments” at the corporation during the tenure of senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka. On April 20,Verma had sought registration of a criminal case against Khemka and three others for allegedly making appointments at HSWC in an illegal and arbitrary manner. A day later, Khemka filed a counter-complaint alleging that Verma's complaint was “false and mischievous.”
