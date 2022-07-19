Ludhiana: 16-yr-old girl found dead under mysterious circumstances

A 16-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house in Upkar Nagar where she worked as a domestic help.

The deceased was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan.

The incident triggered an angry protest by migrant labourers outside the house and the girl’s parents demanded the arrest of the owner and other members of the family.

The protesters tried to forcibly enter the house, but they were stopped by the heavy police force deployed there.

As per reports, the protesters pushed the police officers who tried to stop them.

It is leant that the occupants of the house had fled after informing the police.

Joint commissioner of police Narinder Bhargav also reached the spot to bring the situation under control, after receiving reports of a scuffle between the protesters and police.