Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 16-yr-old girl found dead under mysterious circumstances
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 16-yr-old girl found dead under mysterious circumstances

A 16-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house in Upkar Nagar, Ludhiana, where she worked as a domestic help
Family members of the girl protesting outside the house where she was found dead in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
Family members of the girl protesting outside the house where she was found dead in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 01:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 16-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house in Upkar Nagar where she worked as a domestic help.

The deceased was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan.

The incident triggered an angry protest by migrant labourers outside the house and the girl’s parents demanded the arrest of the owner and other members of the family.

The protesters tried to forcibly enter the house, but they were stopped by the heavy police force deployed there.

As per reports, the protesters pushed the police officers who tried to stop them.

It is leant that the occupants of the house had fled after informing the police.

Joint commissioner of police Narinder Bhargav also reached the spot to bring the situation under control, after receiving reports of a scuffle between the protesters and police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • JPoll material, including EVMs and VVPATs, at the election commissioner’s office in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

    Poll prep in full swing in J&K

    Though the poll dates are yet to be announced in Jammu and Kashmir, preparation is in full swing for the first assembly elections post-revocation of the Article 370. If sources are to be believed, the elections could take place either in December or early next year. The poll panel had asked the officials to complete electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir and added that the draft rolls should be prepared by August 31.

  • Himachal rural development minister Virender Kanwar said the scheme to set up such parks was started in 2020 under which four to six parks are proposed to be set up in lush green land of each development block of the state. (File Photo)

    484 Panchvati parks being set up in Himachal: Minister

    Aimed at providing an exclusive space for connecting senior citizens to nature, providing access to physical activity opportunities and serving as a safe space for making social connections at no cost, the Himachal Pradesh government is setting up 484 new Panchavati parks across the state. Far work on setting up parks on 284 locations is in full swing while 200 parks sites have been identified and 57 such parks have already been constructed.

  • Members of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) submitted a memorandum with deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik on Monday. (HT Photo)

    Postpone plastic ban by a year: Punjab traders’ body

    Raising hue and cry over the ban imposed on single-use plastic items in absence of a proper alternative and goods and services tax imposed on non-branded pre-packaged and labelled food items, a delegation of Punjab Pradesh beopar Mandal (PPBM) submitted a memorandum with deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday.

  • MC has been collecting cow cess since 2017 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30.95 crore was recovered till May 31 this year. As per officials, only <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9 crore has been spent so far. (Gurpreet SIngh/HT)

    Despite collecting 31 crore as cow cess, Ludhiana MC fails to rein in stray cattle menace

    Despite collecting around ₹31 crore as cow cess in the past five years, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has failed to find a solution for the stray cattle menace, which has resulted in multiple mishaps on city roads and even led to loss of lives. MC has been collecting cow cess since 2017 and ₹30.95 crore was recovered as tax till May 31 this year.

  • Former MLA Balwinder Bains said the rape case against LIP chief Simarjeet is the result of a political vendetta by opposition parties and the people are aware of it.

    Amid turmoil, LIP councillors stare at uncertain future ahead of Ludhiana MC elections

    With the municipal elections expected to be held by the end of the year, Lok Insaaf Party councillors in Ludhiana are staring at political oblivion as the party has taken a serious hit after the defeat of the Bains brothers in the assembly elections and subsequent arrest of LIP chief Simarjeet Singh Bains in an alleged rape case.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out