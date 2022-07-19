Ludhiana: 16-yr-old girl found dead under mysterious circumstances
A 16-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house in Upkar Nagar where she worked as a domestic help.
The deceased was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan.
The incident triggered an angry protest by migrant labourers outside the house and the girl’s parents demanded the arrest of the owner and other members of the family.
The protesters tried to forcibly enter the house, but they were stopped by the heavy police force deployed there.
As per reports, the protesters pushed the police officers who tried to stop them.
It is leant that the occupants of the house had fled after informing the police.
Joint commissioner of police Narinder Bhargav also reached the spot to bring the situation under control, after receiving reports of a scuffle between the protesters and police.
Poll prep in full swing in J&K
Though the poll dates are yet to be announced in Jammu and Kashmir, preparation is in full swing for the first assembly elections post-revocation of the Article 370. If sources are to be believed, the elections could take place either in December or early next year. The poll panel had asked the officials to complete electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir and added that the draft rolls should be prepared by August 31.
484 Panchvati parks being set up in Himachal: Minister
Aimed at providing an exclusive space for connecting senior citizens to nature, providing access to physical activity opportunities and serving as a safe space for making social connections at no cost, the Himachal Pradesh government is setting up 484 new Panchavati parks across the state. Far work on setting up parks on 284 locations is in full swing while 200 parks sites have been identified and 57 such parks have already been constructed.
Postpone plastic ban by a year: Punjab traders’ body
Raising hue and cry over the ban imposed on single-use plastic items in absence of a proper alternative and goods and services tax imposed on non-branded pre-packaged and labelled food items, a delegation of Punjab Pradesh beopar Mandal (PPBM) submitted a memorandum with deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday.
Despite collecting ₹31 crore as cow cess, Ludhiana MC fails to rein in stray cattle menace
Despite collecting around ₹31 crore as cow cess in the past five years, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has failed to find a solution for the stray cattle menace, which has resulted in multiple mishaps on city roads and even led to loss of lives. MC has been collecting cow cess since 2017 and ₹30.95 crore was recovered as tax till May 31 this year.
Amid turmoil, LIP councillors stare at uncertain future ahead of Ludhiana MC elections
With the municipal elections expected to be held by the end of the year, Lok Insaaf Party councillors in Ludhiana are staring at political oblivion as the party has taken a serious hit after the defeat of the Bains brothers in the assembly elections and subsequent arrest of LIP chief Simarjeet Singh Bains in an alleged rape case.
