Ludhiana: 160-kg ‘spurious’ sweets destroyed, samples taken

Around 160 kg of khoya and gulab jamun was destroyed during an inspection by a team of food safety wing of the local health department at a cold storage facility here on Friday. The destroyed material was unfit for human consumption due to poor quality and improper storage conditions, officials said.

Additionally, a sample of rasgulla was collected from the same facility. The sample was sent to the state food laboratory for a detailed analysis. Further legal action would be initiated based on the laboratory report, in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSAI), officials said.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said the inspection drive would continue throughout the festive season to curb food adulteration and safeguard public health. Dr Kaur also urged all food business operators to maintain strict hygiene standards, ensure proper storage of perishable items like sweets and dairy products, and strictly comply with FSSAI safety norms. She reiterated that no compromise on food quality will be tolerated and that strict action would be taken against violators.

The inspection was part of the ongoing district-wide food safety campaign to ensure the quality and hygiene of sweets and dairy products during the festive season.