Ludhiana: 17-year-old girl held captive, raped for three months; accused on the run

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 29, 2025 10:55 PM IST

The victim in the FIR said that around three months ago her parents thrashed her over some issue, and she left the house in a fit of rage and went to Bulara village and started living with the accused; victim alleged that the accused held her captive in the room

A 17-year-old girl in Khanna district was allegedly held captive and repeatedly raped for three months by a local resident after she ran away from home following a dispute with her parents, police said on Saturday.

The victim, who escaped on March 16, accused Karamvir Singh of physically assaulting her whenever she resisted. (File)
The victim, who escaped on March 16, accused Karamvir Singh of physically assaulting her whenever she resisted. (File)

The victim, who escaped on March 16, accused Karamvir Singh of physically assaulting her whenever she resisted.

The Khanna police registered a zero FIR on March 19 and later transferred the case to Ludhiana police. The Sadar Police of Ludhiana police commissionerate lodged an FIR against the accused on Friday night. The accused Karamvir Singh, who hails from Rohno Kalan village in Khanna, was living in Bulara village at a rented accommodation, the police said.

The victim in the FIR said that around three months ago her parents thrashed her over some issue. The girl left the house in a fit of rage and went to Bulara village and started living with the accused. The victim alleged that the accused held her captive in the room and raped her for three months. The accused used to allegedly thrash her whenever she objected. The girl also claimed that the accused did not allow her to go out.

The FIR further said that on March 16 when she objected to the atrocities, the accused thrashed her and fled after dropping her outside Rohno Khurd village. She returned home and filed an FIR with Khanna police.

Assistant sub-inspector of police Sunil Kumar, in-charge Marado police post, under stringent charges, including rape, wrongful confinement, and POCSO Act provisions.

“A hunt is on to nab the accused, he said.”

